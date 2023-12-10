Michigan and Wisconsin State Investigators Turn the Screws on Trump Attorney Kenneth Chesebro After He Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges in Georgia RICO Case

Indicted Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro is meeting with Wisconsin and Michigan investigators to avoid further charges in an investigation into Trump 2020 alternate electors.

State investigators in Wisconsin and Michigan are turning the screws on Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, according to a leak to CNN.

Chesebro is talking to investigators in at least four states. Reports of his cooperation in Wisconsin indicate there is an investigation into the state’s alternate Trump electors.

Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in July criminally charged 16 dueling ‘Trump electors’ in the state’s 2020 election.

As previously reported, Kenneth Chesebro was the third Trump co-defendant and the second attorney to plead guilty in the Georgia RICO case.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Trump’s lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was charged with count 1 (RICO), 9 (Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer), 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 13 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings), 15 (Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents), 17 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), and 19 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings).

Chesebro was set to stand trial, but he accepted a plea agreement in October as jury selection was underway. He will pay a $5,000 fine, serve 5 years probation and 100 hours of community service to avoid prison.

The Trump attorney also wrote an apology letter and must testify.

Chesebro was also forced to testify to a grand jury in Nevada.

Earlier this month Nevada’s Democrat Attorney General announced charges against 6 Trump 2020 alternate electors.