Michigan Mother Charged with Assault for Knocking Out 49-Year-Old Store Clerk at Kroger in Front of Her 1-Year-Old Daughter (VIDEO)

Chaos erupted in a local Kroger grocery store this past Tuesday when a 20-year-old Michigan mother punched a store clerk in front of her young child.

Shelby Parham, the young woman involved, was reportedly at the self-checkout when a disagreement occurred over her transactions, the New York Post reported.

According to the St. Clair Shores Police Department, Parham’s electronic benefits transfer card (commonly known as a Bridge card) lacked sufficient funds to cover her purchases.

After requesting assistance to remove items from her transaction, Parham became upset when the 49-year-old female clerk was unable to immediately help her.

What started as a verbal exchange escalated quickly when Parham followed the worker and delivered a strike to her face, knocking the clerk unconscious and causing a significant head injury.

St. Clair Shores Police Detective Gordon Carrier commented on the case to FOX 2 Detroit, stating, “It’s obviously very clear-cut. There’s no questions as to who’s at fault here.”

The incident’s impact was severe as the employee sustained a black eye, ongoing headaches, and has since taken leave from work to recover.

The presence of Parham’s 1-year-old daughter in the shopping cart during the altercation has only added to the distressing nature of this case. Authorities responded rapidly to the scene, taking Parham into custody within minutes of the altercation.

WATCH:

NEW: A Michigan mother has been charged with assault after knocking out a Kroger employee. The attacker, Shelby Parham, had her 1 year old child with her during the assault in St. Clair Shores. The incident happened after Parham and the 49-year old store worker were exchanging… pic.twitter.com/Ucx270EWi9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2023

Parham was given a $1,000 bond and is currently no longer in custody but faces the possibility of up to one year in prison if convicted of the misdemeanor charge.