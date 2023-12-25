Merry Christmas from The Gateway Pundit 2023

Merry Christmas 2023!
Isaiah 9:6
For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government
shall be upon His shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful,
Counsellor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.
This Christmas arrives at a moment when many feel the weight of political, economic, and social upheavals around us especially under the boot of the current regime. Yet, it is precisely during these times that the Christmas message resonates most strongly. It urges us to look beyond the immediate turmoil and to find that eternal spark of optimism that has guided generations of Americans through adversity.
In this season of giving and new beginnings, it is an opportune moment to look forward with a renewed sense of hope, unity, and commitment to the common good. May the joy of Christmas fill the hearts and homes of all, and may the light of the star that once guided wise men to new beginnings continue to lead us toward a bright and peaceful future.
A Message from The Gateway Pundit founder, Jim Hoft:
In times of unprecedented challenges, your unwavering support has been our greatest strength.
Despite facing significant hurdles with censorship and shadowbanning that seek to silence diverse voices, your commitment to standing with us exemplifies the true spirit of free speech and open discourse.
We are immensely grateful for your resilience in seeking out the truth and for your continuous efforts to share and engage with our content. Your support has enabled us to push forward and continue our mission to deliver honest reporting.
While the landscape of digital media continues to evolve, often stifling your conversation and limiting access to our information at The Gateway Pundit, it is your relentless pursuit of facts and your dedication to keeping the torch of liberty and truth burning that fuels our resolve.
We understand the extra effort it takes to seek out real news in the current climate of media bias and manipulation. That you choose The Gateway Pundit as a trusted source is not a responsibility we take lightly. We pledge to persevere in our journalistic endeavors to bring you the stories that matter, despite the myriad attempts to hinder our reach.
Moving forward, we promise to remain vigilant and unrelenting in our pursuit of truth. Just as you have stood by us, we stand by you – our readers – committed to the tenets of free expression and the dissemination of knowledge that is the cornerstone of a free society.
Thank you for being the cornerstone of The Gateway Pundit. Stand strong, for our journey continues and it is one we are proud to share with each of you.
Merry Christmas to all, and may the New Year bring renewed strength and unity. May God refresh your soul and bless you with new beginnings.
Jim Hoft