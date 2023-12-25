Merry Christmas from The Gateway Pundit 2023

Merry Christmas 2023!

Isaiah 9:6

For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government

shall be upon His shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful,

Counsellor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.

This Christmas arrives at a moment when many feel the weight of political, economic, and social upheavals around us especially under the boot of the current regime. Yet, it is precisely during these times that the Christmas message resonates most strongly. It urges us to look beyond the immediate turmoil and to find that eternal spark of optimism that has guided generations of Americans through adversity.

In this season of giving and new beginnings, it is an opportune moment to look forward with a renewed sense of hope, unity, and commitment to the common good. May the joy of Christmas fill the hearts and homes of all, and may the light of the star that once guided wise men to new beginnings continue to lead us toward a bright and peaceful future.

A Message from The Gateway Pundit founder, Jim Hoft: