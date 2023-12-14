Menorah Destroyed in Oakland Park, Threatening Message Left at Scene

A large menorah in a public park in Oakland, California was destroyed overnight early Wednesday with a threatening message spray-painted at the scene. The menorah was smashed into pieces that were scattered with some being thrown into nearby Lake Merritt.


Lake Merritt Menorah before the attack.

The threatening message read: “F***ers, your org is dying. We’re going to find you, you’re on f***ing alert a**hole.”

Photos and video posted by the San Francisco Jewish Community Relations Council with comments, “The malicious destruction of a public menorah in Lake Merritt, #Oakland, accompanied by hateful graffiti, is just the latest example of rampant antisemitism tearing apart the Bay Area. There’s no room for debate; this vicious act unequivocally deserves condemnation.”

“This is devastating to the local Jewish community, which lights Hanukkah menorahs as a public celebration of this holiday commemorating Jewish survival…The menorah belonged to @ChabadOakland, they are lighting a new menorah with community members following a Hanukkah car parade tonight at 5:30PM. Please show up and support our community at this disheartening time.”

More photos and video:

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao condemned the destruction of the menorah, “Oakland’s Jewish community is an essential part of Oakland’s diversity and strength and the City of Oakland takes incidents like the vandalism of the Lake Merritt Menorah very seriously. Read my full statement:”

Several hundred people showed up Wednesday night for the lighting of the replacement menorah:

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

