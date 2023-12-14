Menorah Destroyed in Oakland Park, Threatening Message Left at Scene

A large menorah in a public park in Oakland, California was destroyed overnight early Wednesday with a threatening message spray-painted at the scene. The menorah was smashed into pieces that were scattered with some being thrown into nearby Lake Merritt.



Lake Merritt Menorah before the attack.

The threatening message read: “F***ers, your org is dying. We’re going to find you, you’re on f***ing alert a**hole.”

Photos and video posted by the San Francisco Jewish Community Relations Council with comments, “The malicious destruction of a public menorah in Lake Merritt, #Oakland, accompanied by hateful graffiti, is just the latest example of rampant antisemitism tearing apart the Bay Area. There’s no room for debate; this vicious act unequivocally deserves condemnation.”

“This is devastating to the local Jewish community, which lights Hanukkah menorahs as a public celebration of this holiday commemorating Jewish survival…The menorah belonged to @ChabadOakland, they are lighting a new menorah with community members following a Hanukkah car parade tonight at 5:30PM. Please show up and support our community at this disheartening time.”

This is all that remains of the Chabad of Oakland’s Hanukkiah (menorah). The level of Antisemitism in Oakland is unbelievable. @SFJCRC pic.twitter.com/Op67LNgsJ0 — Tye Gregory 🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈🌉 (@TyeGregory) December 13, 2023

More photos and video:

I am outraged and disgusted by the vandalism of the Menorah at Chabad in Oakland, California. This is a very serious incident. Some of it was thrown in the lake, and the rest destroyed. The Rabbi and I were neighbors growing up. Before and after photos: pic.twitter.com/ezuWWVrOdd — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) December 13, 2023

Someone destroyed a menorah at Oakland’s Lake Merritt last night. The Jewish religious display was ripped down and thrown into the lake. Police are on scene and city workers just recovered the parts. pic.twitter.com/jHwuYzZBNl — Darwin BondGraham (@DarwinBondGraha) December 13, 2023

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao condemned the destruction of the menorah, “Oakland’s Jewish community is an essential part of Oakland’s diversity and strength and the City of Oakland takes incidents like the vandalism of the Lake Merritt Menorah very seriously. Read my full statement:”

Oakland’s Jewish community is an essential part of Oakland’s diversity and strength and the City of Oakland takes incidents like the vandalism of the Lake Merritt Menorah very seriously. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/atJH3jIlID — Mayor Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@MayorShengThao) December 13, 2023

Several hundred people showed up Wednesday night for the lighting of the replacement menorah:

#Oakland – A large gathering at Lake Merritt tonight to re-light a menorah after the original was vandalized, broken and thrown in the lake. Messages of unity tonight from within the Jewish community as well as @CAIRSFBA and @AROCBayArea who condemned hate crimes against all. pic.twitter.com/Ma9QKF8sYy — Jana Katsuyama (@JanaKTVU) December 14, 2023