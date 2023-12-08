Megyn Kelly to Play Adam Carolla’s Wife in New Anti-Woke Animated Comedy Series – Watch a Preview Here

There is a new un-woke animated comedy series in production and based on a character created by Adam Carolla, which is set to premiere in early 2024.

Carolla is going to play a high school shop teacher who resists woke culture and Megyn Kelly is voicing the role of the character’s liberal wife.

There are other famous names involved too. Roseanne Barr has a role on the show.

The Daily Mail has details:

Megyn Kelly is starring in a new anti-woke animated show alongside Candace Owens and Roseanne Barr: Comedy centers around Mr Birchum – a high school woodshop teacher ‘navigating a world he doesn’t understand’ Megyn Kelly is turning her hand to comedy with a voiceover role in a new ‘anti-woke’ cartoon series from the Daily Wire. The former Fox News anchor will be asking the questions at the Republican primary debate on Wednesday night, but dealing with a different set of characters in the animated series ‘Mr Birchum’. A trailer for the show features Kelly squealing delightedly in her role as the title character’s wife alongside Roseanne Barr, Candace Owens and the show’s creator Adam Carolla. He revives his KROQ radio character for the new series which he based on his junior high woodshop teacher. ‘Mr Birchum attempts to navigate a world he doesn’t understand or approve of,’ the synopsis promises… Barr stars as ‘sick-and-tired, wishes she were retired’ Principal Bortles in her first scripted role since ABC fired her in 2018 for a racist tweet about Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Take a look at the preview video below:

COMING 2024 – From the mind of @adamcarolla, Mr. Birchum is a no-nonsense, junior high woodshop teacher who is attempting to navigate a world he doesn’t understand or approve of – with an all-star voice cast that has never been assembled before.@adamcarolla @megynkelly… pic.twitter.com/UegSstBIwe — DailyWire+ (@dailywireplus) December 4, 2023

Adam Carolla is a very funny guy. This looks promising.

