Megyn Kelly Issues Dire Warning: “America Will Burn if They Put Trump in Jail Before the Next Election”

In a stark and chilling statement made during her appearance on the Glenn Beck Show, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly cautioned against the potential imprisonment of former President Donald Trump.

Kelly, fresh off moderating the fourth Republican National Committee primary debate, expressed her concerns that incarcerating Trump before the next election could lead to nationwide unrest.

On Friday, following a widely praised performance as moderator at the debate, Kelly joined Glenn Beck to dissect the event and discuss the political horizon. Their conversation quickly turned toward the former president’s legal entanglements.

Beck inquired about Trump’s current status in the eyes of the public compared to his stature in 2020, to which Kelly responded with a candid analysis. She claimed Trump has “lost a step” and highlighted several ‘gaffes and confusions’ that may showcase a ‘decline’ in his usually sharp persona.

“I take [Trump] over Joe Biden any day of the week,” said Kelly. “But there’s no question Trump has lost a step or multiple steps.”

“He is confusing Joe Biden for Obama. I know he’s now saying he intentionally did that. Go back and look at the clips. Any of us could have a slip of the tongue, but it’s happening to him repeatedly.”

“The reference about how somebody’s going to get us into World War II, confusing countries, confusing cities, where he is, it’s happening more and more. With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you’re 77 years old. Trump seems inhuman, but he’s not inhuman. He’s a human.”

“Look, if it’s between Trump and Biden, I don’t think there’s any question who’s more fit and who capable. But are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in 16?”

As the discussion progressed, Beck couldn’t help but ask the question on everyone’s mind: “Is Trump going to jail?”

Kelly, voicing her concerns, outlined a scenario she finds increasingly likely – that Trump could be convicted in multiple jurisdictions. She relayed insights from legal expert Andy McCarthy regarding Judge Chutkan, who has severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

McCarthy suggests that there’s a significant chance Chutkan might deny Trump bail pending an appeal after a likely conviction.

“I’m starting to worry. He’s definitely going to get convicted in multiple jurisdictions,” said Kelly.

“America will burn if they put Trump in jail before this election.”

“I don’t want it. I just see the reality the same as you do. And we are going to need the National Guard City to know MAGA is going to rise up and there will be a lot of sympathizers who understand it and don’t try to stop it. [Chutkan] cannot be allowed to do that,” Kelly said.

WATCH: