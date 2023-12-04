McDonald’s Spin-Off “CosMc’s” Set to Open in Chicago Superb

McDonald’s secret spin-off CosMc’s is set to open in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

CosMc’s is named after an alien mascot McDonald’s used in commercials from 1986 to 1992.

The new chain restaurant is ditching the company’s trademark red and yellow and is instead rocking the theme colors of blue and yellow.

Colors aren’t the only thing changing; menu items also differ from a standard McDonald’s menu.

A leaked menu reveals CosMc’s will have new items such as an avocado tomatillo sandwich, pretzel bites, and unusual drinks such as churros frappe, sour cherry energy boost, pooping pear church, and much more.

McDonald’s has been very quiet about the new chain. Still, in the second quarter, CEO of McDonald’s Chris Kempczinsk stated, “CosMc’s is a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its unique personality.’

It’s speculated that CosMc’s will be extension of the already existing McCafe menu, rivalling Starbucks They might serve a Churro Frappe and Tumeric Spiced Latte ☕️ The name comes from an old ad of CosMc, an alien from outerspace with a passion for McDonald’s French fries — Metro (@MetroUK) December 4, 2023

Per NBC Chicago:

McDonald’s had teased plans to test out a new kind of restaurant under the famed golden arch brand, but it appears that plan is coming to fruition in a Chicago suburb. A mysterious new restaurant has been under construction in Bolingbrook and it appears it is a secret spinoff from McDonald’s, according to recently captured images showing the building’s unveiled façade. The restaurant is named CosMc’s. McDonald’s did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago’s requests for comment, but CNBC reported the company’s CEO Chris Kempczinski spoke about the idea in the burger chain’s second-quarter earnings call over the summer. “CosMc’s is a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality,” he said.

Take a sneak peek at the menu that includes teas, lemonades, coffees, and sandwiches.

Scrounged off the Internet here’s the menu of CosMc’s McDonalds new secret restaurant. Not setting my tastebuds on fire but each to their own pic.twitter.com/tAW1CXjea7 — Tim Wood (@ibdxqueenstown) December 3, 2023

Currently, there has yet to be an official grand opening date listed for CosMc, but now that construction is nearing the finish line, it’s expected it will open up after the new chain properly trains its employees.