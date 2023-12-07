Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls for Allowing Incarcerated Persons and 16 Year-Olds to Vote (VIDEO)

Massachusetts Rep. and ‘Squad’ member Ayanna Pressley held a press conference this week to announce that she is pushing to allow incarcerated persons and people as young as 16 to vote.

This issue comes up every few years. Democrats want to lower the voting age so that their most radical base members, young impressionable people, can vote.

She is trying to make this look like she is doing something for incarcerated people and the young, but this is all about upping the odds for the Democrat party. That’s all it as.

FOX News reported:

‘Squad’ member Ayanna Pressley calls for allowing ‘incarcerated citizens’ and 16-year-olds to vote Democrat Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a far-left ‘Squad’ member, called for allowing “incarcerated citizens” to vote in federal elections while referencing her support for permitting individuals as young as 16 years of age to cast a ballot. Pressley made the comments during a Wednesday press conference while introducing legislation alongside Democrat Vermont Sen. Peter Welch that would restore felons’ voting rights. “That’s why we’re here today, to introduce the Inclusive Democracy Act — a historic, brand new, first-of-its-kind bill that will end the stain of felony disenfranchisement in America and guarantee the right to vote for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated citizens,” Pressley said. “Our bill is a reflection of bold, progressive, democratic values. Because of Republicans and the Supreme Court stopping at nothing to undermine voting rights and to exclude Black and brown folks from participating in our democracy, we must be just as relentless at protecting and expanding access to the ballot box, including for incarcerated citizens,” she continued.

Here’s the video:

Rep @AyannaPressley: We must "expand access to the ballot box, Including for incarcerated citizens" & teenagers as young as "16" pic.twitter.com/bP9SjGm84d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 6, 2023

Notice how she keeps invoking Jim Crow? Which party was responsible for that?