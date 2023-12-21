Mass Shooting at School in Prague; “Several Dead, Dozens Wounded”: Police

Czech police reported a mass shooting at Charles University near Jan Palach Square in Prague on Thursday has left several dead and dozens wounded. The shooter has been “eliminated” according to police.

Video and photo posted online shows panicked students fleeing for their lives:

‼️#Shooting at a university in the center of #Prague, #CzechRepublic. Prague According to media reports, the attacker used a long-barreled weapon with optics. There are reports of casualties and injuries. At the moment, the entire Jan Palach Square and the surrounding area are… pic.twitter.com/dDw30wdUP6 — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) December 21, 2023

Sporadic gunfire can be heard in this video, uncertain if by police or the shooter.

Translated reports by Czech police:

“We are currently responding to a reported shooting at a school in Náměstí Jan Palach. At the moment, all components of the IZS are going to the place. We will provide more information as soon as possible. #policiepha”…”At the moment, there is a police intervention on the spot, the entire Náměstí Jan Palach and the surrounding area is completely closed.”…”Based on initial information, we can confirm that there are dead and injured people at the scene.”…We urge citizens not to stay in the immediate vicinity and not to leave the house. The police intervention is still ongoing.”

“The shooter has been eliminated !!! The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured.”

Na základě prvotních informací můžeme potvrdit, že na místě jsou mrtví i zranění lidé. — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023

Vyzýváme občany, aby se v blízkém okolí nezdržovali a nevycházeli z domu. Zásah policie stále pokračuje. pic.twitter.com/OHnSsq4G5f — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023

Střelec byl eliminován !!! Celá budova je v současné chvíli evakuována a na místě je několik mrtvých a desítky raněných. — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023

An alleged photo of the shooter:

Prague – a mass shooting has just occurred at Charles University, just steps from the city's Jewish quarter. We are hearing reports of many fatalities, as well as injured. Shooter, pictured, has been eliminated by police. pic.twitter.com/sEMSgXmSXw — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 21, 2023

Students were seen on a ledge trying to escape the shooting:

Students hiding on ledge during mass shooting at Charles University in Prague pic.twitter.com/2LqVA2gm2M — BNO News (@BNONews) December 21, 2023

Others barricaded themselves in classrooms: