Marc Morano, Author of “The Great Reset” Joins Rose Unplugged From COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai (AUDIO)

Marc Morano, author of “The Great Reset” and founder of ClimateDepot.com joined Rose Unplugged this week to discuss the COP28 climate conference being held in Dubai.

Morano is in Dubai at the COP28 climate conference where the United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) was expected to roll out its food guidance for first-world countries in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Kamala Harris is at the climate conference pushing a very expensive green agenda to the world.

Biden’s climate czar John Kerry is also in Dubai where he promised to shut down all coal plants in this country.

Marc Morano also discussed the UN’s call on the United States to limit our consumption of meat by 90%!

AUDIO:

Please click here to follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble.

Click here to purchase Marc Morano’s book, “The Great Rest: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown”