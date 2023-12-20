MAGA Rabbi Pesach Wolicki Releases Powerful Video: “Re-electing Donald Trump is Vital to Israel’s National Security” (VIDEO)

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki is an unabashed Donald Trump supporter. He is the cohost of Shoulder to Shoulder podcast and is also known as the MAGA Rabbi.

Recently, Rabbi Wolicki released a an exceptional video on President Donald Trump’s record in the Middle East and his support for Israel.

Rabbi Wolicki argues that President Donald Trump is vital to Israel’s National Security.

Re-electing Donald Trump is vital to Israel's national security. Here's why. https://t.co/B1LhkrZRWA — Pesach Wolicki (@RabbiPW) December 19, 2023

Today as Jewish children are abused and threatened at college campuses across the US, maybe it’s time for the Jewish community to rethink their allegiance to the radical Democrat Party.

Rabbi Wolicki released a second video recently on Palestinian support for Hamas terrorists.

Don’t be fooled by the propaganda media – the Palestinian support for Hamas is well documented.

Rabbi Wolicki makes clear in this recent video on the Palestinian community, “We cannot defeat an enemy we refuse to see.”