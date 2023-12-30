Los Angeles Woman Beaten to Death by Homeless Man with Sledgehammer on Christmas Eve

A woman was brutally beaten to death with a sledgehammer while walking her dog at a Los Angeles college campus on the morning of Christmas Eve.

The murder took place around 7 a.m. at the El Camino College campus near Torrance.

The victim has been identified only as an Asian woman in her 60s.

Local station KTLA reports, “As the victim was collecting recyclables, she was suddenly attacked by a man with a sledgehammer. He fled the scene before authorities arrived.”

When police arrived, they found the woman unconscious and bleeding from her head.

Her dog remained by her side until she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she passed away.

KTLA reports that the suspect has been identified as Jeffery Davis, 40, who had been “spotted” in the community before.

“The person that we had an idea of who was on the security footage is, we believe, a homeless person we’ve had contact with before,” Sgt. Francisco Esqueda of El Camino College Police told the station. “So we were able to go to the neighboring county park where he sometimes hangs out and that’s where we found him.”

Davis has been taken into custody and the case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this killing can call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.