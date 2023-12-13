LIVE-STREAM VIDEO… ‘Gateway: Behind the Headlines” with Ivory Hecker – Tonight’s Guests Include Jim Hoft on the FBI Cover-Up of 2020 Election Fraud and Independent Journalist Brittney Hopper – 8PM ET

by

Tonight on the “Gateway Beyond the Headlines” on Vigilant News:

** Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit, joins Ivory to talk about the blockbuster FBI report that exonerates Rudy Giuliani!

** Independent journalist Brittney Hopper joins Ivory to discuss the vicious attack on a Jewish couple in Beverly Hills and the rising tide of anti-Semitism.

** Ivory digs into the bad week that got just worse for Harvard President Claudine Gay.

** Ivory takes a look at Special Counsel Jack Smith’s latest effort to railroad President Donald Trump.

** Finally, Ivory looks at yet ANOTHER embarrassing news cycle for Sheila Jackson Lee and did wokeness kill Han Solo?

Here is the livefeed for tonight’s show starting at 8 PM ET

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

