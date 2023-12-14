Like They Give a Hoot About the Rain Forest: Brazil President Lula’s Environmental Head Charged with Corruption, NGOs Threaten Senators and Indigenous People

When Ignacio Lula da Silva ousted Jair Bolsonaro as President of Brazil in a 2022-2023 coup, the global left cheered, expecting Lula to “save the rain forests” and “protect the indigenous people” of Brazil. A new Parliamentary Inquiry reveals massive corruption in Brazil’s environmental ministry and called for the indictment of Conservation head Mauro Oliveira Pires.

11.8 million acres of Brazil’s Amazon have been burned from January to September 2023, according to Rainforest Foundation US, nearly double the size of the state of Maryland. “The number of fires is accelerating: In September, 1.9 million hectares burned in Brazil’s Amazon, marking a 46% increase compared to August, when 1.3 million hectares were affected.”

According to Senator Marcio Bittar (Union-AC party), the report calls for the indictment of the president of the head of the government’s Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), Mauro Oliveira Pires, for corruption and misconduct.

Bittar charged Mauro Pires with graft by providing environmental consulting through the company Canumã, of which he was a partner, while he was head of ICMBio.

“It means that a public servant belonging to an agency that participates in environmental licensing processes has started to provide services to private companies in exactly the same area. Then, he returned to his position to continue involving himself in environmental licensing applications, on which he may have had influence,” Bittar said.

The report noted that environmental organizations “instigate and sponsor” prosecutors and prosecutors to seek court orders to suspend projects that could affect the environment in the Amazon Region.

Senator Bittar accused ICMBio and Ibama of delaying infrastructure construction with the delay in granting environmental licenses. “The NGOs pocketed billions (of Brazilian reais) while making the Amazon poorer every day. They work together to prohibit any infrastructure work for the Amazon. I don’t understand: if the Brazilian interest is to fight poverty, how will it fight if it can’t do infrastructure works: roads, bridges, wells, hydroelectric plants, and if it can’t access natural resources?” Bittar asked.

Senator Plínio Valério (PSDB) claims that indigenous leader Karé Parakanã, who helped with the investigation into the NGOs in São Félix do Xingu, was now receiving death threats. “I am holding the National Indigenous Foundation (FUNAI) and NGOs in the region responsible for anything that happens to Chief Karé,” Valério wrote on Twitter/X. The CPI of NGOs has until December 19 to complete all activities.

Atenção! O líder indígena q participou da CPI das ONGs em São Félix do Xingu, Karé Parakanã, está sendo ameaçado de morte. Estou responsabilizando a Funai e ONGs que atuam na região por qq coisa q aconteça c líder Karé, ja que o órgão tem conhecimento da ameaça dentro da Aldeia pic.twitter.com/pShSktbfHg — Plínio Valério (@PlinioValerio45) December 2, 2023

Parliamentarians charged NGO employees with using threats and violence against indigenous communities and the panel of investigation.

Congresswoman Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP) and Senator Damares Alves (Republicans-DF) reported being threatened: “As a minister, I tried to go to the Yanomami areas of the Amazon,” Damares said. “Do you know what I was told? I was told not to go because the NGOs will incite the Indios to attack me.” The security services recommended not to enter. According to Bittar, the collegiate received complaints that NGOs persecute residents of Amazon communities that contest them. Fonte: Agência Senado

“The truth is that Brazil no longer has sovereignty over 60% of its territory.,“ the report states. “Brazilians no longer directly govern the Amazon. Instead, the destinies of this immense and rich region, and the people living there, are shaped by non-governmental organizations, many of which are financed by foreign public and private entities.” the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) found.

“Nearly 30 million Brazilian citizens, men and women, indigenous people, caboclos, and river dwellers, have to fight for survival, even though they are on one of the richest regions on the planet”, due to the interference of foreign, corrupt NGOs, the Senators charge.

The “environmental” NGO narrative of “preservation and sustainability” keeps “millions of men and women, children, young and old, in a state of underdevelopment and backwardness,” the report charges.

“Billions have been transferred from abroad to NGOs operating in the Amazon,” the report noted. “Despite these significant amounts, the results, at least for those who should benefit from this money, are dismal.“

The Parliamentary Inquiry Commission noted that “any NGO that receives money from a foreigner is a foreign organization… whoever puts money in, gives the orders.” Foreign funders “give money but do not say how that money will be used and where it will be sent,” the report said.

“Much of the money that comes from abroad to NGOs in the Amazon, with the alleged goal of “preserving the environment,” has, in fact, impoverished the Amazonian population” “and serves to “hinder or even prevent major projects in the Amazon, denying access to essential benefits such as electricity and modern communications to local populations,” the report charges.