Letter From Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Exonerates Cochise County in Felony Witch Hunt – Brnovich Advised County That Alleged Criminal Act of Hand Count Audit is Perfectly Legal

Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd are facing felony indictments over their efforts to ensure accuracy and integrity with a full hand count of the votes before certifying the stolen 2022 election.

This is a reasonable measure, considering that likely intentional machine failures in the State’s largest county, Maricopa, caused 60% of machines to fail Republican voters who turned out to vote on election day three times more than Democrats. Since when is it illegal to provide transparency in elections?

If this doesn’t further prove that the Arizona Governor and Attorney General, who are still facing active litigation challenging their elections, are illegitimate, what does?

Likewise, Joe Biden and his cronies are doing the same thing to Trump in multiple jurisdictions trying to jail or bankrupt the leading presidential candidate before the 2024 Presidential Election partially because of his efforts to overturn the stolen 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on this latest attempt by the weaponized Arizona justice system and highly partisan Attorney General.

However, they are proven innocent based on the advice they received from former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the chief law enforcement officer in the State at the time.

“Cochise County has discretion to perform an expanded hand count audit of all ballots cast in person at 100% of the precincts or voting centers located in Cochise County, along with 100% of early ballots cast in Cochise County, so long as the expanded hand count audit of statewide and federal races is limited to five contested statewide and federal races appearing on the 2022 General Election ballot,” writes Brnovich in an informal opinion on October 28, 2022, sent to Arizona State Senator David Gowan.

So, why are they being indicted by the current Attorney General, Kris Mayes, who reportedly “won” her election by just 280 votes, for this lawful action? This is clearly political persecution aimed at stopping the so-called “election deniers” — only if they’re Republicans who question the regime, of course.

Where is the justice for Democrats who repeated the Russian collusion lie? Nowhere to be found.

Citing ARS 16-622, which gives Arizona County Supervisors discretion over canvassing election results, and requires County Supervisors to conduct a hand count audit of “at least two percent of the precincts in that county,” then-Attorney General Brnovich authorized an “expanded hand count.” In the letter below, Brnovich outlines minimal restrictions on a hand count audit relating to the number of races the hand count could include.

In fact, the former AG notes that there is “no limit in 16-602(B) or the EPM on the number of ballots that the board can include in the hand count audit of votes cast in person.”

This is also referenced by former Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri in leaked audiotapes of a private conversation prior to the Arizona Senate’s 2020 election audit. Chucri exposed Maricopa County’s in-house audit of the stolen 2020 election as “bulsh*t” while noting that his colleagues lied because they were too scared to do a real audit.

“I should have never believed what I was being told about we couldn’t do more than 2% of an audit before we certified the election. My biggest mistake was listening to that. I should have listened to Andy Biggs, and I think even Brnovich said you could do 30%,” Chucri also said in regard to a post-election hand count audit of the vote.

Kris Mayes appears to be making the law up herself like a true dictator. Several Arizona lawmakers have told The Gateway Pundit that the intent of the statute is to ensure election security and should not be used to punish county officials who seek to hand count the ballots before certification.

The indictment of Crosby and Judd is just one of the latest acts of lawfare against conservative officials and attorneys to stop them from fighting for honest elections.

The Gateway Pundit reported Sunday that the Arizona State Bar Association sentenced Kolodin to 18 months of probation for representing conservatives and filing election lawsuits. “He is a courageous attorney and an honest lawmaker who is being persecuted for standing up and taking on election cases,” said Kari Lake.

Read the full letter from Mark Brnovich to Senator David Gowan below:

AZ AG Hand Count Opinion October 28, 2022 by Jordan Conradson on Scribd