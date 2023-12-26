Leftists Outraged after Police Shoot Turkish Migrant in Mannheim, Germany after He Brandished Knife, Threatened Police (Video)

German leftists were outraged when police shot a Turkish migrant who threatened them with a knife in Mannheim on Christmas Eve.
Leftist netizens said the police should have injured him and not killed him.
Turkish migrant Ertekin Ozkan was shot and later died at a hospital after he walked towards police with a knife.
The Turkish Consul General in Karlsruhe, Mahmut Niyazi Sezgin, paid a visit to Ozkan’s family after his death.
Mannheim, Germany – Jihadi attack on Christmas Eve. Yesterday, police shot dead a Muslim with a knife who was trying to kill them. The left say he was mentally ill, and the police should not have shot him pic.twitter.com/1eTf1oZ4Ef
— RonEnglish (@RonEng1ish) December 25, 2023
ANews reported:
Netizens on Sunday heavily criticized German police for killing Ertekin Ozkan, 49, at close range, saying in social media posts that the officers should have injured him rather than fatally shooting him.
On Saturday evening, police in the southern German city of Mannheim killed Ozkan after claiming that he was holding a knife and threatening officers to attack.
Following the fatal shooting, the German police method of “neutralization” was heavily criticized on social media.
Reacting to several videos posted on social media showing the shooting of Ozkan while he was 3-4 meters away from the police team, social media users stressed that police should have attempted to injure him rather than fatally shooting him.
The Turkish Consul General in Karlsruhe, Mahmut Niyazi Sezgin, paid a visit to Ozkan’s family to express his condolences.
He was also debriefed by the local police on the tragic incident.