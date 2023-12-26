Leftists Outraged after Police Shoot Turkish Migrant in Mannheim, Germany after He Brandished Knife, Threatened Police (Video)

German leftists were outraged when police shot a Turkish migrant who threatened them with a knife in Mannheim on Christmas Eve.

Leftist netizens said the police should have injured him and not killed him.

Turkish migrant Ertekin Ozkan was shot and later died at a hospital after he walked towards police with a knife.

The Turkish Consul General in Karlsruhe, Mahmut Niyazi Sezgin, paid a visit to Ozkan’s family after his death.

Mannheim, Germany – Jihadi attack on Christmas Eve. Yesterday, police shot dead a Muslim with a knife who was trying to kill them. The left say he was mentally ill, and the police should not have shot him pic.twitter.com/1eTf1oZ4Ef — RonEnglish (@RonEng1ish) December 25, 2023

ANews reported: