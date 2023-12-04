Leftist Politicians Demand Catholic School Teach Transgender Ideology



This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Church goes to appeals court to stop takeover by politicians

A Catholic school in Michigan is asking an appeals court for help in stopping a takeover of the institution by leftist politicians who want it to promote their sex ideologies.

It is the St. Joseph Parish, in a lawsuit against Attorney General Dana Nessel and other state officials, that is asking the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to “protect its ability to guide its church and school community” without following the political and ideological demands of state officials.

At issue is a new state demand that that makes it illegal for St. Joseph “to hire staff who agree to uphold its religious beliefs and bars it from maintaining a church and school environment that reflects its faith,” according to a report from Becket, a specialized legal team that fights for Americans’ religious rights.

The lawsuit had been dismissed earlier by a lower court, so St. Joseph is asking the appellate judges to reinstate the action, and let “St. Joseph run its parish and school activities consistent with its Catholic beliefs about human sexuality and marriage.”

“For over a century, St. Joseph has existed to serve its local community and help its parish and school grow deeper in the faith,” said William Haun, senior counsel at Becket. “St. Joseph must have the freedom to foster an environment that is faithful to its Catholic identity to continue that mission.”

In fact, Becket reported, St. Joseph Catholic Church has since 1857 served the local Catholic community of St. Johns, Michigan.

It started its school in 1924 to give Catholic families “a Catholic education rooted in the teachings of the church.”