LAUGHABLE: MSNBC Suggests Biden Impeachment Inquiry is Meant to Distract Americans From Booming Economy (VIDEO)

Talking heads at MSNBC this week suggested that the impeachment inquiry into Biden by House Republicans is nothing more than an effort to distract the American people from a booming economy.

Is everyone who works for MSNBC insane, or do they think we are?

The network even has the nerve to parrot talking points from the White House, saying that Republicans are wasting the time of the American people. Do they think no one remembers the years 2016 to 2020?

Transcript via NewsBusters:

ANDREA MITCHELL: The backdrop, of course, to all of this is inflation is easing, according to the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, all the economic indicators are really looking strong. Strong in a good way, not in a dangerously inflationary way. But the voters don’t seem to be picking up on that.

PETER ALEXANDER: Yeah Andrea. You make a couple good points in that question. Let me get to the first, which is specifically the President’s reaction to that impeachment inquiry. The White House posting a statement from President Biden late yesterday where he described this as a baseless political stunt.

We’ll put it up there that you can read along. He wrote, “Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they” – the Republicans – “are focused on attacking me with lies instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done. They are choosing to waste time on this” – again – “baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”

The President being very critical of those Republicans right now, saying instead of focusing on issues like Ukraine, Israel, and border security, he said Republicans in Congress won’t act to help. Repeating that multiple times in his statement.

And the White House, having spoken to aides to the President earlier today, they are warning about the potential for this to have a real impact on the economy going forward.

Watch the video:

These people lie right to the faces of their viewers and think nothing of it. No matter how much you despise the liberal media, it isn’t enough.

