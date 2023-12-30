Kinzinger Spends Day After Christmas Trashing Christian Trump Supporters, Claims They ‘Don’t Understand’ Their Own Religion

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger spent the day after Christmas trashing Christian supporters of former President Donald Trump and claiming that they “don’t understand” their own religion.

Kinzinger identifies as a “Protestant Christian” — but has regularly trashed Christian relatives, churches, and groups that support Trump.

“I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian. If you are a Christian who supports him you don’t understand your own religion,” Kinzinger wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on December 26.

I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian. If you are a Christian who supports him you don’t understand your own religion. Trump is weak, meager, smelly, victim-ey, belly-achey, but he ain’t a Christian and he’s not “Gods man.” #trumpsmells pic.twitter.com/ZUn7NBuoq3 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) December 26, 2023

Kinzinger continued, “Trump is weak, meager, smelly, victim-ey, belly-achey, but he ain’t a Christian and he’s not ‘Gods man.'”

The petulant failed politician also included the hashtag “#TrumpSmells.”

Kinzinger included a screenshot of a post from Trump, which was originally shared to his platform Truth Social, saying, “Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA.'”

Former United Nations ambassador and current chairman of the Conservative Action Project Ken Blackwell, who was a professor at Liberty University, the largest American Christian university, told Breitbart News that “this latest example proves yet again that Kinzinger does not understand Christianity.”