Karine Jean-Pierre Unable to Articulate ONE SINGLE POLICY Biden Would Support to Secure Border Amid Invasion (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday couldn’t articulate one single policy Joe Biden would support to secure the border amid an unprecedented invasion of illegal aliens.

December is on track to be a record month for illegal border crossings. According to Customs and Border Protection, more than 300,000 illegals will likely pour into the US in December on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

More than 12,000 illegals – mainly military-age men – are pouring over the border every single day.

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is doing nothing to stop the invasion.

Karine Jean-Pierre brushed off the invasion and said, “It ebbs and flows…the president has taken this very seriously!”

WATCH:

Karine Jean-Pierre on the record-breaking border crisis: "It ebbs and flows … the president has taken this VERY seriously!" 12,000+ illegal immigrants are pouring into the country EVERY DAY. pic.twitter.com/llwVRTJ8qC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 21, 2023

“Can you tell the American people if there is any immigration policy this White House is willing to talk about and is working on with the Republicans?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

KJP could not articulate one single policy Joe Biden would support to secure the border amid an invasion of military-age men from Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

WATCH: