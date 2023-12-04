Karine Jean-Pierre Brushes Off Questions About Bombshell Bank Records Showing Hunter Biden Payments to Joe Biden, Walks Out of Briefing Room (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday walked out of the press briefing room after a reporter asked questions about Hunter Biden’s payments to Joe Biden.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday released subpoenaed bank records revealing Joe Biden received direct monthly payments from Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC.

Hunter Biden’s investment vehicle Owasco made DIRECT payments (screenshots below) to Joe Biden, according to newly obtained bank records.

Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he never took a dime from China and was never involved with his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

Real Clear reporter Philip Wegmann asked Karine Jean-Pierre about the new bank records released by Chairman Comer.

“The White House has said repeatedly that the President and his son were never in business together. They’ve said that repeatedly also in this room. According to bank records obtained by the House Oversight Committee, though, one of Hunter Biden’s businesses Owasco PC set up direct payments to the President. Did the President accept payment? And why would there be such an arrangement if they were never business together? Or, if there was a wall of separation, as the President has previously said?” Philip Wegmann asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre dodged the question and walked out of the briefing room.

“So, I have to be clear with you. I have not seen that report, so I would have to refer you to my colleagues over at the White House counsel’s office on that particular question,” KJP said as she closed her binder.

WATCH: