Kari Lake Takes Lead in Latest AZ Senate General Election Poll

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake jumped to a significant lead in the latest general election poll for the race in Arizona.

The VCreek/AMG poll released by Americas PAC has Lake ahead of Democratic front-runner Rep. Ruben Gallego and independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Lake has 41 percent support to Gallego’s 35 percent and Sinema’s 16 percent, with 7 percent undecided.

Sinema has not announced if she will be running for re-election, but her political team has put out feelers suggesting she could.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 1 to 8 among 694 likely voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.71 percent. Americas PAC, which commissioned the poll, is an independent expenditure committee that supports GOP candidates.

Most of the polling in the race during recent months has shown Gallego with a single-digit lead, usually ranging between 3 and 6 percentage points, including an October poll funded by the Gallego campaign.

Lake had a 4 percent lead in a three-way contest in an independent National Research poll released in October.

Lake, who was the 2022 GOP nominee for governor after leaving her position as a Phoenix news anchor, appears to hold a prohibitive lead in the Republican U.S. Senate primary race.

The most recent poll, conducted in late October, has her ahead of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb 40 to 14 percent.

Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow mentioned Lake’s lead over Gallego in the VCreek/AMG poll while she was a guest on his Wednesday program.

The “Kudlow” host asked Lake what the big issue is in the Arizona Senate race.

“Well, it’s the border and the economy and basically getting back to policies that make sense and help Arizona families so they feel secure,” Lake responded.

“People are really concerned about the future. They look back where they were four years ago — our border was secure, we had a great energy policy, our economy was growing. And now it’s just the opposite,” she added.

Lake told Kudlow that she wished President Joe Biden would “plagiarize” some of former President Donald Trump’s policies.

“Frankly, the people I’m running against — Ruben Gallego and Kyrsten Sinema — are voting for this kind of stuff to continue. They voted against funding the border wall, which is very effective and actually an inexpensive way to stop this kind of thing,” the Republican said.

“We can’t take much more of this, and I think the American people have grown very tired of the Democrat policies.”

Gallego voted with Biden 100 percent of the time during the last Congress, while Sinema was with him 94 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

When questioned about the economic challenges under “Bidenomics,” including inflation, Lake responded, “We can get out of this, but not with the kind of leadership we’re getting from the Democrats.”

