Kanye Says He Won’t Support Donald Trump’s Run For President If He Doesn’t Free Larry Hoover From Prison.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is making headlines again per usual after video footage of a live-streamed speech that took place on Friday was released on TMZ’s website.

TMZ reports

Kanye West is apparently in the grips of a serious mental health episode … that’s the only conclusion to draw from his furious rant, attacking his ex-business partners, Donald Trump and, of course, Jewish people. Kanye was surrounded by a few dozen people early Friday morning somewhere in Las Vegas when he just lost it — during a roughly 10-minute explosion he seemed to draw a direct line from Jesus to himself as he screamed, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!!!” He also rolled out one of his favorite antisemitic gems … claiming Zionist Jews own all the banks, hospitals and even private schools in Los Angeles.

TMZ’s report goes on to say that during the live-streamed speech, Kanye screamed “f***” Balenciaga, Gap, and Louis Vuitton.” Adding that, he wouldn’t support Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election for president if he didn’t free Larry Hoover from prison.

For those unfamiliar with Larry Hoover, Hoover is an American former mobster and gang kingpin and the founder of the Chicago street gang the Gangster Disciples. Hoover is currently serving six life sentences. However, following a 17-year investigation, he was convicted of conspiracy, extortion, money laundering, and criminal activities while serving time behind bars. He has made several attempts to get his sentence reduced. Per his Wikipedia page

Kanye also included a few statements about his oldest daughter, North West, that some onlookers found concerning. To be fair, this is the same crowd that pushes single motherhood as a business, making the accusations.

Perhaps the most troubling part was when he started yelling about his daughter, presumably North … as he screamed, “My daughter ripped up the mother f**king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now.” Indeed, North was with Ye Thursday night in Vegas, during a listening event for his new “Vultures” album. With North and Ty Dolla $ign next to him he rapped, “I still keep some Jews with me. Management? Nah. I only let ’em do my jewelry.”

Not all attendees were amused by Ye’s livestream speech, with one woman telling Ye he was not “God.”

During his rant, Kanye groused that no one was standing up for him, and when one woman in the room challenged him by saying, “You ain’t God, n***a” … he threatened to have her tossed out of the room.

If 2023 is this wild, what will 2024 be like?