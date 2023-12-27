Kansas High School Approves Satan Worship Club Despite Pushback from Students, Parents

A Kansas high school approved a Satan worship club despite an online petition with over 7,000 signatures to stop group.

Olathe School District this month approved a “Satan Club” after the club application “met the criteria.”

Parents and students were outraged by the approval of the “Satan Club” but Olathe Public Schools said it approved the club because it is protected under the First Amendment.

There were some mixed reactions from parents, some expressed concern while others thought it was a justifiable right.

A student began an online petition called, “Stop The Satan Worship Club at Olathe Northwest.” By the evening of Dec. 18, it garnered over 6,800 signatures; now that number is over 7,500.

The school district has a criteria that the club had to pass before the application would be approved.