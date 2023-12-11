Just In: Dozens of Pro-Palestinian Protestors Occupy Senate Building- Call for Ceasefire (Video)

by
Image: @ShaykhSulaiman/X

Pro-Palestinian protests occupied the Hart Senate office building on Capital Hill demanding a ceasefire in the Hamas-Israel war.

Protestors were seen swinging from the sculpture in the center of the lobby, screaming, “Cease Fire Now.”

Police removed some of the protestors in handcuffs.

Image: Screenshot Fox News

 

Watch:

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.