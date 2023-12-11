Just In: Dozens of Pro-Palestinian Protestors Occupy Senate Building- Call for Ceasefire (Video)

Pro-Palestinian protests occupied the Hart Senate office building on Capital Hill demanding a ceasefire in the Hamas-Israel war.

Protestors were seen swinging from the sculpture in the center of the lobby, screaming, “Cease Fire Now.”

Police removed some of the protestors in handcuffs.

JUST IN: Pro-Palestinian protesters inside the US Senate building call for a ceasefire. WATCH pic.twitter.com/OYz7vPS82t — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 11, 2023

Insurrection… each one should get 15 years in prison, precedent was set. pic.twitter.com/qxU4YbUGXV — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 11, 2023

Watch: