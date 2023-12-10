JUST IN: Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee – Endorsed By Hillary Clinton – Loses Houston Mayoral Race in Landslide

Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee – endorsed by Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi – lost the Houston Mayoral race in a landslide.

I endorse and proudly support my friend, @SJacksonLee, to be the next mayor of Houston. Her relentless efforts in Congress prove she has the experience and vision to lead Houston into the future. She's always been a fierce champion for her constituents, and I have no doubt… pic.twitter.com/49qRNtDEpm — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 18, 2023

Texas State Senator John Whitmire, a Democrat, won the mayoral race.

It wasn’t even close. Sheila Jackson Lee got crushed in the run-off election.

This was after Sheila Jackson Lee put out an ad telling supporters the wrong day to vote.

Recall that leaked audio of Texas Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee berating her staffer using foul and abusive language was obtained and published by Current Revolt in October shortly before the election.

Earlier this year Sheila Jackson Lee announced her bid for Houston Mayor from a church – then Current Revolt published audio of Sheila Jackson Lee screaming and cursing at her aides.

The audio feed goes for about a minute and a half. In that time, you can hear Sheila Jackson Lee using continuous foul and abusive language and it becomes even more aggressive toward the end of the recording.

“I want you to have a f***n brain.” “Both of y’all f*** ups!” “F***in idiots, serve no G**Damn purpose!” Sheila Jackson Lee allegedly said.

AUDIO (language warning):