JUST IN: Appeals Court Denies Trump’s Motion to Delay E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied President Trump’s motion seeking to delay the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial set for January 15, 2024, in Manhattan.

Trump’s attorney asked the appeals court to give the former president 90 days to stay the trial and give him the option to take the fight to the US Supreme Court.

“The requested stays are necessary and appropriate to give President Trump an opportunity to fully litigate his entitlement to present an immunity defense in the underlying proceedings, including pursuing the appeal in the Supreme Court if necessary,” Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba wrote, according to ABC News.

A federal appeals court in September denied Trump’s request to stay a defamation suit filed by E Jean Carroll.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month ruled Trump cannot assert absolute presidential immunity.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, previously ruled that Trump is liable for defamatory statements he made about E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.

In May Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages (Trump is also appealing this case).

Trump blasted E. Jean. Carroll during a CNN town hall in May.

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Trump said, adding the accusation was a ‘fake’ and ‘made-up story.’

She went after Trump again and Judge Lewis Kaplan agreed with E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers and said Trump is liable for his statements.

Carroll is seeking at least $10 million in damages in this separate case.

