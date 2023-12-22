Joy Behar Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump and the Colorado Ballot

Joy Behar of ‘the View’ let the cat out of the bag on the Colorado move to take Trump off the ballot.

Behar is a well known sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome, so this is no surprise, but her take on the situation is rather revealing.

In a tweet that she posted yesterday, she basically said that the left has to use the law to go after Trump. You know, to defend democracy or something like that.

FOX News reports:

Joy Behar crushed on social media for Trump Colorado Supreme Court rhetoric: ‘The law must defeat him’ “The View” co-host Joy Behar faced intense backlash on social media after suggesting President Biden may lose the 2024 election if former President Donald Trump is not defeated via legal intervention. On Tuesday, former presidential candidate and Congressman Joe Walsh posted a “take no one will like” on X. Walsh admitted that while he personally believes Trump committed insurrection, he finds the 14th Amendment “insurrection ban” vague, untested and likely to be overturned by the Supreme Court. He also predicted that the Colorado Supreme Court decision would strengthen Trump politically and stressed the “best and only” way to defeat the former president is at the ballot box. Behar disagreed and offered her own position on social media. “Joe, the ballot box can’t compete with the third party candidates who will take votes from Joe Biden. And let us not forget the electoral college. The law must defeat him,” she replied.

See Joy’s tweet below:

Joe, the ballot box can’t compete with the third party candidates who will take votes from Joe Biden. And let us not forget the electoral college. The law must defeat him. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) December 20, 2023

There are lots of great responses, like these:

“We must not allow voting and also the Constitution could get in the way” You’re doing great, oh defender of democracy. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 20, 2023

"the people want to elect him, so we must not let them have a choice" — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) December 20, 2023

These are the types of arguments and rational that will drive voters into the arms of Donald Trump. — jimmy camp (@jimmycamp1) December 20, 2023

Joy Behar is typical of the left. Their strategy is so obvious.