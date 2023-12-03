Joe Biden’s Department of Veterans Affairs Processed 161,000 Medical and Dental Claims for ILLEGALS in 2022 while Delaying Service to US VETERANS (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s Department of Veterans Affairs processed 161,000 medical and dental claims for illegal aliens in 2022 while delaying service to US veterans who served their country.

Pete Hegseth exposed this shocking abuse on FOX News.

Concerned Veterans for America and senior adviser Darin Selnick is calling on lawmakers to investigate this horrible abuse by the Biden regime.

Darin Selnick: Hey, Pete, thanks for having me on your show. Yeah, it’s happening. And, I gotta tell you, when I found out about this a few weeks ago, it made me mad. And everyone I’ve talked to who is a veteran, it makes them mad. The VA’s mission is to serve veterans. It’s not to help ICE and the Border Patrol – which we have the documents, which on your websites and from a memo – it’s not to help them go ahead and process medical claims and pay medical claims and make it easy for the unauthorized migrants to get healthcare and dental care. So what is happening is and look, as someone who’s a former senior advisor in the Trump administration at the VA and advisor at the White House, I would have stopped this. We would have stopped this because it’s not right. The mission of the VA is to serve veterans, not to serve unauthorized migrants. And so what’s happening is, and we have this from the undersecretary health he’s put out in a video which I’ve seen, hey, make it hard for veterans. Make it hard for veterans to go ahead and get community care. But at the same time, they are processing for 2022, 161,000 medical claims and paying those claims for unauthorized migrants. Meanwhile, veterans are having a hard time getting health care. They’re literally dying because they can’t get mental health in a timely manner. They can’t get cancer treatment. Bills are being sent to them because they’re not paying the providers on time. So it makes it hard for veterans. They’ve told the staff to do that only default to the VA community care when you have to. At the same time, they’re helping border Patrol and ICE make it easy button. Easy button for unauthorized migrants. Hard button for veterans. It’s got to stop. Congress needs to investigate this. Last year, Mayorkas said in testimony that they were working with the VA to go ahead and expand this, possibly in medical centers. We don’t know exactly how deep this is. It’s got to be investigated. Pete Hegseth: It’s insane.

And to think, the Republican members of Congress could not even impeach Alejandro Mayorkas!

And, they’re not even focusing on the open borders and destruction of our country and its sovereignty under Joe Biden. They wanted to expel George Santos instead.

Now look at how US veterans who fought for our country are treated.

