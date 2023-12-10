Joe Biden and Speaker Johnson to Meet Volodymyr Zelensky at White House Tuesday Amid Push for Increased Congressional Aid for Ukraine

Joe Biden is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House this coming Tuesday.

The meeting, announced by the White House on Sunday, marks Zelenskyy’s second trip to the U.S. capital since the Russia-Ukraine war.

“President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12 to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment,” she added.

Raj Shah, the Deputy Chief of Communications for Speaker Johnson, has announced that Speaker Johnson is scheduled to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

Speaker Johnson will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday — Raj Shah (@RajShahDC) December 10, 2023

Zelenskyy’s visit coincides with a deadlock in Congress over an assistance package that is ‘supposed’ to combine funding for Ukraine with policy measures, including immigration and border security.

In October, Joe Biden requested massive funding of over $100 billion earmarked for defense assistance to Israel and Ukraine, along with border security funding in the US, and aid to nations in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.

This support for Israel is being cunningly utilized to smuggle in aid for Ukraine. The House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, have voiced their intention to separate foreign aid discussions, stressing the need for distinct conversations on each foreign policy matter, including support for Israel and backing Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Last week, Republican senators halted a $106 billion emergency aid package, mainly designated for Ukraine and Israel, following objections from conservative members over the absence of immigration reforms they sought to include in the package.

ABC News reported:

After Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic-led effort to advance an emergency aid package for Ukraine and Israel, GOP senators on Thursday doubled down on their strategy of trying to exact border policy changes in exchange for their support for the measure. They’re also calling on President Joe Biden, who has made getting the aid approved before the end of the year aid a top priority, to get directly involved in the Senate negotiations. “What’s next? What’s next is the commander in chief — Joe Biden — needs to wake up and do something about a broken border,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, who’s been directly involved in the negotiations over changes in border package, said Thursday. Republicans involved in the tense talks welcomed Biden’s comments Wednesday that he was prepared to “make significant compromises on the border” if it meant securing aid for Ukraine.

Per RNC, “Democrat Senator Chris Murphy bizarrely claims Republicans’ demand to secure the southern border is “one of the most dangerous moments that I’ve ever faced in American politics.””