Joe Biden Hit with Major Fact-Check After Making Absurd Claim on Second Amendment (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada to deliver remarks on his ‘investing in America’ agenda and his so-called vision for building infrastructure.

This is the same guy who asked Congress for $7.5 billion in 2021 to install electric vehicle chargers all over the country, but two years later not one charger has been installed.

Biden’s speech was a total disaster.

Biden announced how much the new investment would cost: “over a billion, three hundred million, trillion, three hundred million dollars.”

At one point Joe Biden went off the rails and told a story about a “crotchety old son of a gun” named McCullough from 1972.

“McCullough looked at me and said, ‘I’m gonna endorse you, Biden, because you understand what we’re doing But damn boy, I’m not sure I’m doing the right thing,’” Biden said.

He also continued his war on the Second Amendment.

“The Second Amendment didn’t say you can own any gun, you can own any weapon. You couldn’t own a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "The Second Amendment didn't say you can own any gun, you can own any weapon. You couldn't own a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed." (Biden has received Four Pinocchios for that often-repeated lie) pic.twitter.com/jGvG520WS9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

The cannon argument has been repeatedly debunked.

According to historians, there is not one example of a law banning private ownership of cannons.

Biden got four Pinocchio’s by Washington Post fact-checkers for his lie about cannon ownership.

Biden’s false claim that the 2nd Amendment bans cannon ownership https://t.co/xopDtv91yJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

Joe Biden has made similar remarks in the past.

Joe Biden previously said of the Second Amendment while he announced executive actions on gun control: “No Amendment is absolute.”

“Nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment… No amendment to the Constitution is absolute. You can’t yell ‘fire in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech. From the beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own,” he said.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it’s an international embarrassment, “Biden said last year.