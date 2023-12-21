Joe Biden and Democrats Block Marianne Williamson from Ballot in Same Week they Toss Trump from Colorado Ballot… Then Preach “Democracy” to the Gullible Idiots

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Supreme Court of Democrat-appointed justices ruled the state will not allow President Donald Trump ‘s name on the state’s ballots for the 2024 election. They claim this is due to his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot – something he’s never been charged for or convicted of.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

This undemocratic move is unprecedented in the history of the United States except for one other time.

Back in 1860 the Democrats removed Abraham Lincoln’s name from the ballots in their slave states. Republican Abe Lincoln went on to win the election anyway.

On Wednesday, Democrats tossed Democrat Marianne Williamson from the ballot in Massachusetts for the primary.

@stevekerrigan Dem Chair Steve Kerrigan’s misplaced attempt at protecting Joe Biden robs Massachusetts Democrats of their voice and choice in the upcoming election. This action is a flagrant violation of DNC rules and process. 2/4 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) December 20, 2023

Democrats already blocked Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr. from running against Joe Biden earlier this year.

Also on Wednesday, Joe Biden tweeted about how Donald Trump poses a threat to our country and to “democracy.”

Joe’s handlers have no shame.

Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 21, 2023

Are the gullible idiots really buying this BS?

Are they really that naive?