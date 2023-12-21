Joe Biden and Democrats Block Marianne Williamson from Ballot in Same Week they Toss Trump from Colorado Ballot… Then Preach “Democracy” to the Gullible Idiots

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Supreme Court of Democrat-appointed justices ruled the state will not allow President Donald Trump ‘s name on the state’s ballots for the 2024 election. They claim this is due to his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot – something he’s never been charged for or convicted of.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

This undemocratic move is unprecedented in the history of the United States except for one other time.

Back in 1860 the Democrats removed Abraham Lincoln’s name from the ballots in their slave states.  Republican Abe Lincoln went on to win the election anyway.

On Wednesday, Democrats tossed Democrat Marianne Williamson from the ballot in Massachusetts for the primary.

Democrats already blocked Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr. from running against Joe Biden earlier this year.

Also on Wednesday, Joe Biden tweeted about how Donald Trump poses a threat to our country and to “democracy.”

Joe’s handlers have no shame.

Are the gullible idiots really buying this BS?
Are they really that naive?

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

