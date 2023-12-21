Jill Biden Press Sec Ousted From White House After He Tried to Bring ‘Gay Dates’ Back to His Room on Secure Floor Where Joe Biden Was Staying in Spain

Jill Biden’s spokesperson Michael LaRosa was ousted from the White House last year for trying to bring ‘gay dates’ back to his hotel room which was located on the same floor as Joe Biden.
In July 2022, CNN reported Michael LaRosa would be leaving the Biden White House.
CNN reported last year that Michael LaRosa was leaving the White House on good terms to go work in the private sector.
According to the Daily Mail, Michael LaRosa was ‘forced out’ of the White House last year after he invited ‘gay dates’ back to his hotel room near where Joe Biden stayed in Madrid last year at the NATO Summit.
The Daily Mail reported:
The First Lady’s press secretary Michael LaRosa tried to take a date he’d just met up to his room on a secure floor while overseas in a hotel where the president was staying, insiders exclusively tell DailyMail.com.
Sources say LaRosa, 40, did it twice during the same trip while accompanying Jill Biden to the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, in June 2022, and that this was part of a pattern of behavior that led to his forced resignation the following month.
A Secret Service source confirmed the incident and claimed that it happened twice on the same trip.
‘He was caught by Secret Service not once, but twice bringing dates to a secure floor, obviously putting the First Lady’s safety at risk because you’re not supposed to bring people in who are not fully vetted,’ one senior White House staffer told DailyMail.com.
Asked about the incident, LaRosa, who is openly gay, told DailyMail.com that he had only tried to bring one person up to his room, a male staffer from another country’s delegation he said he met at the conference. He also insisted that he left the White House on good terms to take a job in the private sector.