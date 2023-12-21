Jill Biden Press Sec Ousted From White House After He Tried to Bring ‘Gay Dates’ Back to His Room on Secure Floor Where Joe Biden Was Staying in Spain

Jill Biden’s spokesperson Michael LaRosa was ousted from the White House last year for trying to bring ‘gay dates’ back to his hotel room which was located on the same floor as Joe Biden.

In July 2022, CNN reported Michael LaRosa would be leaving the Biden White House.

CNN reported last year that Michael LaRosa was leaving the White House on good terms to go work in the private sector.

According to the Daily Mail, Michael LaRosa was ‘forced out’ of the White House last year after he invited ‘gay dates’ back to his hotel room near where Joe Biden stayed in Madrid last year at the NATO Summit.

The Daily Mail reported: