James Carville Claims Speaker Mike Johnson and the Supreme Court are Greater Threats Than Al-Qaeda (VIDEO)

Democrat strategist James Carville went on an unhinged rant on Bill Maher’s show this weekend and claimed that Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson was a bigger threat than the terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Bill Maher attacked Mike Johnson as a “Christian Nationalist.”

“Mike Johnson and what he believes is one of the greatest threats we have today to the United States,” Carville told Maher on Friday evening. “I promise you, I know these people.”

“You’re talking about Christian nationalists,” Maher said.

“And let me tell you something: The Speaker of the House, they got probably at least two Supreme Court justices, maybe more, don’t kid yourself,” Carville said. “People in the press have no idea who this guy is… This is a fundamental threat to the United States. It is a fundamental thing. They don’t believe in the Constitution. They’ll tell you that. Mike Johnson himself says what is democracy but two wolves and a lamb having lunch? That’s what they really, really believe.”

“And to say, ‘Oh, come on, man. It’s just some crazy sh*t.’ No, no. They believe that. And they’re coming and they’ve been doing it forever. They’re funded. They’re funded. They’re relentless and, you know, they probably won’t win for a while but they might. And if they do, the whole country blows a gasket,” Carville added.

Bill Maher attacked Mike Johnson for his Christian beliefs.

“Mike thinks God personally chooses, raises up our leaders, which is a very dangerous thought because then when you lose an election you think it’s just another of God’s tricks to test your faith,” Maher said during his monologue. “Mike says we began as a Christian nation. We didn’t. Did you miss that day in homeschool, Mike? If you don’t know that the Pilgrims came here to get away from the Church of England, then you don’t know, literally, the first thing about our country.”

Maher added, “Mike says being a Christian nation is our tradition and it’s who we are as a people. It’s not. We’re the people who have a First Amendment which says ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.’ And we have an Article Six which says ‘no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office.’ So I take these people at their word when they say that they think we should be Christian nationalists. But then they have to take John Adams at his word when he wrote, ‘The government of the United States of America is not in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.’”

Watch:

Partial transcription courtesy Fox News