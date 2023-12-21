J6er Jake Lang’s Court Date Now Moved to Sept 2024 – 3 Years and 9 Months Since His Arrest — Please Help the J6 Legal Fund Below This Christmas Season

Back in September 2023 on day 974 of Jake Lang’s incarceration as a January 6 Political Prisoner without a trial, he learned in court that his October trial is canceled and he will be held indefinitely in the DC Gulag.

Federal Judge Carl Nichols delivered a crushing blow to the Constitutional rights of Mr. Lang by deciding not to let him out on bond yet again (a 28 year old man with no prior criminal history!) but instead hold him inside the Washington DC Gulag Jail indefinitely until the Supreme Court decides his recent case filing – possibly for another 3 years?

Last week the Supreme Court announced they will hear Fischer vs. United States, the lawsuit questioning the unconstitutional 1512(c)(2) charges used by the Biden Department of Justice to abuse and punish January 6 protesters who came to Washington DC to protest the stolen 2020 election.

The case involves three j6 defendants: Jake Lang, who we have reported on extensively here at The Gateway Pundit, Garret Miller, who pleaded guilty to 11 other criminal charges and was sentenced in February, and Joseph Fischer, who, like Lang, continues to await trial.

As reported earlier by The Gateway Pundit, two of three judges on the appellate panel ruled against U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who dismissed the 1512 felony obstruction charge in three separate cases against January 6th defendants.

Perhaps most notable among the affected was Jacob Edward Lang — widely known by TGP readers through multiple eyewitness accounts of his repeated efforts to save lives during the onslaught of violence near the U.S. Capitol tunnel where Rosanne Boyland was killed.

The split ruling reinstated the felony obstruction charge against Lang and two others: Garret Miller, who pleaded guilty to 11 other criminal charges and was sentenced in February, and Joseph Fischer, who, like Lang, continues to await trial.

Lang, who is charged with multiple felonies, filed his petition to the United States Supreme Court —asking that the 1512 felony obstruction charge be dismissed.

Last week the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

On Wednesday, Jake Lang called The Gateway Pundit. Lang told us that the government has now pushed his court case back to September 2024.

Jake was arrested on January 16, 2021. His case was moved to September 9, 2024.

That means Jake Lang will be held 3 years and 9 months in prison – an innocent man – before his day in court.

This is abuse you would expect to see in some banana republic, NOT the United States of America.

