Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Visit Horror Kibbutz near Gaza; “Oct. 7 Would Not Have Happened Under Trump”, Says Former US Ambassador

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner visited the kibbutz Kfar Aza near Gaza Thursday and met with residents who experienced the October 7th massacre. They were accompanied by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Former Trump Ambassador to Israel David Friedman criticized the Biden regime for “putting handcuffs” on Israel and impeding the fight against Hamas.



Kfar Aza (“Village of Gaza”) was the site of some of the most savage depredations Oct. 7, where residents were surprised in their sleep and whole familes tortured, raped, beheaded and burned to death while the Hamas terrorists live-streamed their barbaric deeds. At least 46 civilians were killed in Kfar Aza, the youngest was 14 years old.

Website Hamas-Massacre.net documents the worst crimes at Kfar Aza and elsewhere, including a toddler who was murdered by Hamas in his bed.

At least 20 residents of Kfar Aza are still missing. Twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, 26, Doron Steinbrecher, 30, a veterinary nurse and Keith Seigel, 64, are known to be held hostage in Gaza by the Hamas criminals.

Keith’s wife Aviva Seigel, 62, was released on 26 November. “She’s not prepared to talk about it,” her twin sister Fiona Wax told Times of Israel. “She went through hell.”

Hostages Yotam Haim (28) and Alon Lulu Shamriz (26) from Kfar Aza were killed by friendly fire Dec. 15 along with Samer Talalka (24) from Kibbutz Nir. Hamas is known to disguise hostages as Hamas fighters or vice versa, and use them to set traps for IDF soldiers.

For nearly two hours, only a kilometer from Gaza City and with the sound of artillery fire in the background, Ivanka and Jared went door to door and spoke with residents of the kibbutz, Maor Morvia, Shahar Shnurman, and Hen Kotler, who shared their story and the tragic stories of their friends who were murdered and abducted by Hamas on October 7th, Arutz Sheva reports.

Jared Kushner told the soldiers: “Thank you all for sharing the stories with us. I just have to say it’s very humbling for me to be with you, with the heroic thing you did. You never know when your training for life puts you, and when the moment comes, somtimes we do things even more than we know we’re capable of doing. But what you did made a massive difference. Thank you for what you did.”

When Donald J. Trump was in office as the last legitimate president of the United States of America, his son-in-law Jared Kushner negiotiated the historic Abraham Accords, bringing peace between Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Sudan, and setting Israel on a path to peace with Saudi Arabia and other Muslim nations. Kusher also proposed a peace deal with the Arabs living in the territories Israel liberated from Jordan and Egypt 1967, which the corrupt “Palestinian Authority” rejected out of hand. The leaders of the “Palestinian Authority” all live in million-dollar mansions and drive BMWs bought with Western aid, so they have no motivation to make peace as long as they are coddled by the West.

“Witnessing the aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attack, I heard heart-wrenching stories from victims, families, soldiers, and first responders”, Ivanka Trump posted on X. “Their strength amid the despair was profoundly moving and the resolve of this resilient and tough people reminds us that even in the darkest times, hope and goodness are ever-present. As so many rise to help, heal, and rebuild, it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity. Tonight and every night I pray for the safe return of all hostages and the healing of each victim and of their families.”

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee also visited Kfar Aza with American evangelical Christian leaders, stressing there were still Americans being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

“I want every one of those hostages to come back to their families. But I want Israel to have the full support of the world to fully prosecute this war, to eradicate these animals who did this to completely innocent people.”

“This is not the ‘both sides’ nonsense that some have tried to portray,” Huckabee said in a meeting with several family members of the more than 100 Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza two and half months after being kidnapped. “This is an unspeakable atrocity and an evil that cannot be justified under any circumstance.”

Speaking to Caroline Glick, President Trump’s former Ambassador to Jerusalem David Friedman said that the attack of Oct. 7 would not have happened if President Donald Trump had been in office.

“We had a few of theses skirmishes when I was in office”, Friedman said, “and we immediately put out a message that not only does Israel have the right to defend itself, it has the obligation to defend its citizens, and that it should use whatever means it deems necessary to end the battle as quickly and decisively as possible. We never talked about civilian casuaties, meaning we let it be known there are no handcuffs on Israel. The gloves are off. I think that messaging kept Hezbollah from attacking,” Friedman said.

“If Hamas would have attacked” under a Trump Presidency, Friedman said, “they would have known they cannot hide behind civilians and push for a cease-fire. That’s their strategy: Inflict as much damage as possible, and then start showing pictures of dead babies around the world, even if those babies were killed in Mosul (Iraq) 6 or 7 years ago. We’ll sue for a cease-fire, and the Democratic Party will tell Israel ‘Enough’.”

“America has more leverage over Israel than we should,” Friedman said. “If America says, don’t do this, Israel has to take that into account. As Biden sees the political consequences of siding with Israel, they’re trying to put handcuffs on Israel. It’s going to lead to an impasse between the two countries, because there’s no politicians in Israel who can end this war short of the real defeat of Hamas.”