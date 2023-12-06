“It’s a Bunch of Lies!” – Joe Biden Snaps After New York Post Reporter Asks Why He Interacted with Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Associates (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks urging Congress to pass his ‘national security supplemental request’ to provide funding for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the southern border is wide open and more than 10,000 illegal aliens are pouring into the US every single day. Joe Biden cares more about getting money to Ukraine.

Biden accused Republicans of “holding Ukraine’s funding hostage with their extreme, partisan border policies.”

After the remarks, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Joe Biden about his involvement with his son Hunter’s foreign business associates.







“There’s polling by the Associated Press that shows that almost 70 percent of Americans including 40 percent of Democrats believe that you acted either illegally or unethically in regards to your family’s business interests,” Steven Nelson said.

Nelson continued, “Can you explain to the Americans — to Americans, amid this impeachment inquiry, why you interacted with so many of your son and brother’s foreign business associates?”

Biden snapped at the NY Post reporter: “I’m not going to comment on that. I did not. And it’s just a bunch of lies.”

Steven Nelson pushed back: “You didn’t interact with —”

“They’re lies!” Biden said.

Nelson hit back: “Any of their business associates?”

“I did not. They’re lies,” Biden said as he walked away from the lectern.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden says "it's a bunch of lies" that he interacted with his son Hunter's foreign business associates pic.twitter.com/RzoTSvn3lJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

Per RNC Research, Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business associates over at least a dozen times:

1. November 2010: Joe Biden had a sit-down meeting with Eric Schwerin — the president of Hunter’s private equity firm — in the West Wing.

2. November 2011: Joe Biden met with Chris Heinz — a co-founder of Hunter’s private equity firm — in the West Wing.

3. March 2012: Joe Biden met with Andres Pastrana Arango — the former president of Colombia who Hunter was doing business with — at his personal residence.

4. December 2013: Hunter flew with Joe Biden aboard Air Force Two to China where he introduced him to Jonathan Li, a Chinese businessman.

5. February 2014: Joe Biden had lunch with Hunter and two of Hunter’s Mexican business partners and was pictured giving them a tour of the White House.

6. April 2014: Joe Biden met with Devon Archer — another co-founder of Hunter’s private equity firm — in the White House a week before Archer joined the board of Burisma.

7. June 2014: Joe Biden met Manuel Estrella — Hunter’s Latin American business associate. After the meeting, Estrella emailed Hunter: “Hunter, I just met your father! So exiting! [sic]” Hunter replied: “I’m glad it all finally came together.”

8. August 2014: Pictures show Joe Biden golfing with his son, Hunter, and Devon Archer while they were both serving on the Burisma board.

9. April 2015: Joe Biden attended a dinner in Washington, D.C. with Hunter’s business partners from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

10. November 2015: Joe Biden hosted his son’s Mexican business partners — Carlos Slim, Miguel Aleman Velasco, and Miguel Aleman Magnani — at his personal residence.

11. February 2016: Biden flew Hunter and Jeff Cooper — a family business partner — to Mexico City for a business trip aboard Air Force Two.

12. May 2016: Joe Biden met with Eric Schwerin — the former head of Hunter’s private equity firm — for dinner in Washington, D.C.

13. September 2016: Joe Biden attended a fundraiser for Francis Person — a business associate of Hunter’s and a former advisor in Biden’s VP office.

14. May 2017: Joe Biden met with family business partner Tony Bobulinski TWICE.

15. June 2018: Joe Biden texted Hunter saying that he was with Jeff Cooper — a family business partner — and that Cooper wanted to “do some work” with him.

In addition to meeting with Hunter Biden’s associates, Joe Biden has also received dirty money from China and other countries.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday released subpoenaed bank records revealing Joe Biden received direct monthly payments from Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC.

Millions of dollars from China were funneled to Hunter Biden’s investment vehicle Owasco.

“Payments from Hunter’s business entity are now a part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefitted from his family’s influence-peddling schemes,” Chairman Comer said.

Chairman Comer also uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”