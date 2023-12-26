“It Was F*cking Bananas!… Over a Minute of People Screaming at the Top of Their Lungs!” – Joe Rogan and Bo Nickal on Trump Entering the Arena at an MMA Title Fight

Joe Rogan and Bo Nickal talk Trump on the Joe Rogan Show.

Joe Rogan invited UFC middleweight fighter Bo Nickal on his show recently.

The two shared their experience with Donald Trump entering an arena during a MMA title fight.

As Joe Rogan says, “It was f*cking bananas!”

Bo Nickal: Dude, were you at UFC Miami earlier this year? How crazy was it when Trump walked out?

Joe Rogan: Insane.

Bo Nickal: I’ve never experienced that. It was like…

Joe Rogan: It was more crazy when he walked out in Madison Square Garden.

Bo Nickal: Really?

Joe Rogan: Yeah! The Madison Square Garden, the last fight, was f*cking bananas!

Bo Nickal: It’s unbelievable.

Joe Rogan: I was like… over a minute of people screaming at the top of their lungs as he’s walking in.

Bo Nickal: Nuts.

Joe Rogan: This country is fed up. This is a fed up country! You know, the mainstream media can say all the sh*t they want and they’re tryin. But the people aren’t buying it.

Bo Nickal also spoke about playing golf with President Trump and how “with it” he is.

