Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Christmas Message: Unite with Israel in Battle Against Barbarism (Video)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a Christmas message urging the condemnation of Hamas and calling on the Christian community to support Israel in its battle against terrorism.

He shared his message on X, saying, “To our Christian friends around the world, Merry Christmas.”

“Christmas is supposed to be a time of goodwill to all men and peace on Earth.”

“Well, we don’t have peace on Earth, not in our part anyway, and we certainly don’t see the goodwill to all men.”

“We’re facing monsters, monsters who murdered children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children, who raped and beheaded women, who burned babies alive, who took babies, hostages.”

“This is a battle, not only of Israel against these barbarians but of civilization against barbarism.”

“And I know in this we have your support. And I want to thank you for your support. I want to thank you for your prayers.”

“And I want to assure you, as we stand together, we will also prevail.”

“We shall win this war and secure our common values and our common future.”

“Thank you.”

