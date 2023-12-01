Israel Resumes Military Operations in Gaza After Cease-Fire with Hamas Ends

Early Friday morning, Israel renewed military operations in Gaza, ending the temporary truce with Hamas intended to facilitate the release of hostages.

Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gVRpctD79R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 1, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims Hamas broke the ceasefire by firing rockets into Israel and failing to provide a list of hostages set to be released by 7 a.m.

Central Israel is under a heavy barrage of rockets from Gaza — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 1, 2023

An hour before the ceasefire was due to end, IDF reported sirens sounding in communities close to the Gaza Strip. They further claim they intercepted a rocket fired from the enclave and said its fighter jets were striking Hamas targets in Gaza. Sirens sounding in northern Israel — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 1, 2023

The Times of Israel reports:

In response, the IDF said it was renewing combat seven days after fighting ceased, during which time 105 civilians were released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, including 81 Israelis, 23 Thai nationals, and 1 Filipino, in exchange for 210 Palestinian prisoners, all of them women or minors. Israel also allowed an influx of humanitarian aid into the Strip. Still held hostage by Gaza terror groups when the truce collapsed were 137 people — 115 men, 20 women and two children — government spokesperson Eylon Levy said. Ten of the hostages are 75 and older. The vast majority of the hostages, 126, are Israeli. Eleven are foreign nationals, including eight from Thailand.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Hamas “violated the framework, did not meet its obligation to release all hostage women, and fired rockets at Israel.”

“Amid the return to combat, we stress the government of Israel is committed to achieving the goals of the war — releasing our hostages, eliminating Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza can never again threaten the people of Israel.”