INSURRECTION: Democrat and Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour Leads Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel Insurrectionists in Capitol (VIDEO)

by

It’s only legal when Democrats do it.

An insurrection unfolded today at the U.S. Capitol as Linda Sarsour, a known anti-semite and Democrat, was reportedly seen leading a group of Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel demonstrators inside the Capitol building. This event has been labeled as an ‘insurrection,’ echoing the terminology used for the January 6th events.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media, expressing her alarm at the situation.

She wrote: “Insurrection happening now in the Capital!! Is that Linda Sarsour leading the Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel insurrectionists? Very serious ties to terrorists & Progressive Democrats if it’s her. Arrest them all and throw them in the DC gulag in solitary confinement just like J6’ers!”

WATCH:

It can be recalled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to censure Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib for leading the same insurrection at the United States Capitol complex with radical pro-Hamas groups.

Henry Rogers, Chief National Correspondent of the Daily Caller, also commented on the unfolding situation. In a tweet, he stated: “I see the antisemitic Linda Sarsour is in the U.S. Capitol rotunda with her antisemitic friends. Looks like an insurrection… Where are Capitol police??”

Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

