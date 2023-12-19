INSURRECTION: Democrat and Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour Leads Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel Insurrectionists in Capitol (VIDEO)

It’s only legal when Democrats do it.

An insurrection unfolded today at the U.S. Capitol as Linda Sarsour, a known anti-semite and Democrat, was reportedly seen leading a group of Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel demonstrators inside the Capitol building. This event has been labeled as an ‘insurrection,’ echoing the terminology used for the January 6th events.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media, expressing her alarm at the situation.

She wrote: “Insurrection happening now in the Capital!! Is that Linda Sarsour leading the Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel insurrectionists? Very serious ties to terrorists & Progressive Democrats if it’s her. Arrest them all and throw them in the DC gulag in solitary confinement just like J6’ers!”

It can be recalled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to censure Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib for leading the same insurrection at the United States Capitol complex with radical pro-Hamas groups.

Henry Rogers, Chief National Correspondent of the Daily Caller, also commented on the unfolding situation. In a tweet, he stated: “I see the antisemitic Linda Sarsour is in the U.S. Capitol rotunda with her antisemitic friends. Looks like an insurrection… Where are Capitol police??”