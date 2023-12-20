Ignorant and Offensive NYT Writer Says Americans Who Oppose Colorado Supreme Court Ruling on Trump – Support the Confederates (VIDEO)

by
NY Times contributor makes fool of herself on national television.

New York Times editorial writer and MSNBC contributor Mara Gay told Morning Joe this morning that Americans who oppose the removal of Trump’s name from the Colorado ballot support the Confederates.

Seriously?

Joe Scarborough: “To the Republican candidate’s argument that the voters should have the say and not the courts?”

Mara Gay: “Why are you standing with Confederates who betrayed this country? And this is what they’re standing with is the spirit of those Confederates rather than the Americans who came together after a long and brutal Civil War that was fought to keep the union together. And saw, clearly saw a threat in ex-Confederates running for office, so much so that they amended the Constitution to prevent those traitors from running for office. That should send a message that our election system, our electoral system, can be used for nefarious purposes against the democracy itself. It’s clear as day.

Mara obviously doesn’t know her history or she would know that Republican Abraham Lincoln was also removed from the ballot in nine Democrat southern states.

Lincoln won anyway.

And, Mara Gay has the gall to say this as Democrats are removing a Civil War Reconciliation Monument from Arlington Cemetery as she speaks.

Miss Mara Mao needs better talking points.
Read some history once in awhile!

Via Midnight Rider:

Jim Hoft
