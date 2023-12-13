ICYMI: Jim Hoft Discusses FBI’s Role in 2020 Election Coverup with Ivory Hecker on VNN’s ‘Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.’

by
Jim Hoft with Ivory Hecker on ‘Gateway: Beyond the Headlines”

Earlier this week The Gateway Pundit reported that Chris Wray’s FBI, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, released a report in June 2023 on their 2020 election fraud investigation.  They announced that they “did not uncover any violations” during their investigation of the late-night ballot counting at The State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Election Day November 3, 2020.

But when you read the report you discover that this report was an FBI cover-up for election fraud.  The FBI and GBI did not even discuss the fact that election workers were caught pushing stacks of ballots through the voting machines numerous times late at night in the State Farm Center in Atlanta AFTER all of the election observers were told to go home for the night.

The fraudulent activity was all caught on video.

The FBI covered it up.  They were in on it!

On Tuesday night The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Ivory Hecker on VNN’s ‘Gateway: Beyond the Headlines” to discuss this shocking discovery and the role the FBI played in the cover-up of the 2020 election fraud.

You can catch Ivory Hecker each night on VNN’s “Gateway”Beyond the Headlines” at VNN and on The Gateway Pundit.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

