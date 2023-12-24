ICE Arrests 26 Illegal Alien Sex Offenders, Including Pedophiles, in California

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested 26 illegal immigrant sex offenders, some of whom are pedophiles, in a two-day sting operation in California.

The operation was conducted by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Los Angeles from Monday through Wednesday.

ERO said in a press release:

In Los Angeles, a 19-year-old citizen of El Salvador was convicted by the Superior Court of California of felony sexual forcible oral copulation of a minor over 14-years-old and battery by restraint.

In Los Angeles, a 40-year-old citizen of Mexico was convicted by the Superior Court of California of felony lewd acts with a child and continuous sexual abuse.

In Los Angeles, a 35-year-old citizen of Guatemala was convicted by the Superior Court of California of felony child molestation in an inhabited dwelling.

“The outcome of this operation exemplifies the professionalism, dedication and commitment of ERO Los Angeles officers to public safety,” Field Office Director Thomas Giles said in a statement. “Removing these individuals and the threats they represent from our communities is our mission, and we will continue to safely and effectively enforce the immigration laws of our nation.”

ERO arrested 46,496 illegal immigrants with criminal convictions in FY 22. Of those, 8,164 were sex and sexual assault offenses.

“In fiscal year 2022, ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories. This group had 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses, 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses, 5,554 weapons offenses, 1,501 homicide-related offenses, and 1,114 kidnapping offenses,” the agency reported.

