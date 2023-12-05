House Judiciary Committee Launches Inquiry Into Fani Willis for Colluding with January 6 Committee – Releases Damning Letter Between Her and J6 Chairman Bennie Thompson

The House Judiciary Committee led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) has launched a congressional inquiry into Fani Willis for colluding with the January 6 Committee.

Jordan and Loudermilk learned Tuesday that Willis’ office coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee.

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan and @RepLoudermilk Launch Inquiry into Fani Willis Colluding with the January 6 Committee. We have learned that Willis’s office coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee. DA Fani Willis: https://t.co/J3VqWmz6vQ … — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 5, 2023

To prove their case, they released a damning letter showing coordination between Willis and Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

READ:

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election. A Fulton County grand jury in August returned a 41-count indictment, which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

As TGP’s Cristina Laila notes, Willis began her investigation into Trump in February 2021. Yet, she waited until the 2024 election season was in full swing to charge the former president and current leading GOP candidate. They even tried to humiliate Trump by making him pose for a mugshot.

Back in August, Laila also revealed Jordan launched an investigation into whether Willis coordinated with federal officials during her years-long witch-hunt into Trump and his associates.

Now, she has been caught coordinating with officials in Washington and almost certainly colluded with the Committee Chairman.

Willis may be in some hot water. Let’s see if Congress has the guts to follow through in total.