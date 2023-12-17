HORRIBLE: Staffer for Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz Likes Tweet That Reads ‘At Least the Senate Staffer Caught Having Sex Can Take Backshots Unlike Ashli Babbitt’

Democrat Capitol Hill staffers have had a mask-off moment the last few days.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Aidan Maese-Czeropki was fired after a video surfaced of him reportedly having anal sex with another man inside a Senate hearing room.

Democrat lawmakers and Hill staffers have mostly been silent on the scandal and have not condemned the incident.

Some staffers have made light of the scandal.

A Press Secretary for Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-D) liked a post that mocked the death of Ashli Babbit while, at the same time, the post celebrated that a staffer had “back shots” inside the Senate.

Keith Nagy, who serves as a Press Secretary for Representative Jared Moskowitz, liked a post that read, “At least he(staffer) can take backshots, unlike Ashli Babbitt.”

The post was a tasteless reference to Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbitt getting killed inside the Capitol on January 6th.

The sick ‘joke’ was not accurate because Babbitt was shot by Capitol Officer Michael Byrd in the chest and not the back.

Nagy’s X account:

Nagy’s X profile picture is the same account he uses for his LinkedIn:

This is the Democratic Party of the United States, a party that mocks the killing of an Air Force Veteran while at the same time champions sex acts inside of the Senate.

Rep. Moskowitz has been very vocal in his dislike towards J6ers and Trump.

Most recently, the liberal lawmaker claimed Trump would sell his late ex-wife Ivana Trump’s tombstone as a money grab.