Honor Guard Collapses in Front of Casket of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (VIDEO)

An honor guard collapsed in front of the casket of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor on Monday.
Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court Justice, passed away earlier this month at the age of 93.
She was honored at a Supreme Court ceremony on Monday.
JUST IN — Honor guard collapses on live TV in front of the casket of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. pic.twitter.com/AOE4eZ1d1w
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 18, 2023
NBC News reported:
Mourners paid their respects to the trailblazing Justice Sandra Day O’Connor at the Supreme Court on Monday, a day before her funeral service.
O’Connor, a savvy consensus builder who was the first woman to serve on the court, died Dec. 1 at the age of 93.
Her body will lie in repose in the Supreme Court’s Great Hall all day Monday.
O’Connor’s casket arrived at the court at around 9:30 a.m., and Supreme Court police officers carried it into the building.
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were among those who visited the court while the casket was on display.
Earlier, justices and family members honored O’Connor during a ceremony next to her casket, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor calling her a “life role model.” Sotomayor noted that the late former justice was enthusiastic about bringing the Supreme Court judges together for lunches, dinners and barbecues, movies and theater, and even visits to museums.