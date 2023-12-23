High School Freshman, 14, Dies After Having Stroke During Swim Practice

A high school freshman in Chicago has died after suffering a stroke during swim practice.

James Oliver, 14, collapsed at his practice at West Chicago High School on December 8. It was determined that he had suffered an AVM stroke and brain hemorrhage.

On Sunday, Oliver passed away after spending weeks in the hospital in critical condition.

A neurosurgeon at Northwestern Medicine told ABC7 Chicago that the “very rare condition is usually congenital.”

“It’s thought that most AVMs are present from birth, and so we see a lot of AVMs either being diagnosed incidentally or being diagnosed because they bleed. We see a lot of that in children, and teenagers and young adults,” Dr. Matthew Potts said.

“About half people diagnosed with AVM experience symptoms, while the other half don’t experience any symptoms until a rupture occurs,” Potts added.

The school principal informed the community in a letter on Monday.

“As a school community, our thoughts are with his brother, Sean, a GHS junior, his family and friends, and our hearts are mourning this loss,” the letter, obtained by ABC, read in part.

Oliver was a member of his church’s youth group and beloved by the community.

“He just brought me so much joy, as he did many other people,” swim coach Jennifer Heyer-Olson told the outlet. “And I think when somebody passes away, you just wish more that you could have told them that.”