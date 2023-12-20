HE’S SHOT: A Confused Joe Biden Shuffles Away After Embarrassing Remarks at Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce (VIDEO)

81-year-old Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to deliver remarks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce.

Biden is scrambling to shore up support from the black community.

At least one recent poll has shown that Trump is making significant gains among black voters.

I have never seen a poll where Biden is underwater with black voters but the fact that it’s getting close is very bad. https://t.co/cyVYC4oy3X — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 14, 2023

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and lies.

“I come from a state that has the eighth-largest Black population in the country, and as they say the saying goes where I come, you brung me to the dance early on!” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "I come from a state that has the eighth-largest Black population in the country, and as they say the saying goes where I come, you brung me to the dance early on!" pic.twitter.com/pfdPBCUIok — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2023

Joe Biden falsely claimed, “Wages for workers are up!” and “Black wealth is up a record 60 percent!”

This is a brazen lie.

Because of Joe Biden, real wages are down 3% and households have lost more than $33,000 in real wealth.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "Wages for workers are up! Black wealth is up a record 60 percent!" Under Biden, real wages are down almost 3% and middle-class households have lost, on average, more than $33,000 in real wealth over the past year. pic.twitter.com/OK0jE79QIL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2023

After wrapping up his remarks, a confused Joe Biden shuffled away.

WATCH: