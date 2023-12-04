Hero Health Worker Turned Whistleblower Faces Court After He Exposes Shocking Number of Deaths Linked to COVID Vaccine — Shouts “FREEDOM” to Supporters in the Gallery

On Sunday, The Gateway Pundit reported that a 56-year-old employee-turned-whistleblower of Te Whatu Ora, New Zealand’s public health agency, was targeted by police raids.

The whistleblower was arrested Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in the “unauthorized disclosure and misuse of data,” according to police reports.

The police disclosed that the whistleblower’s true identity is Barry Young.

Young, responsible for managing New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccination database, has come forward with alarming data regarding excess deaths that he claims are connected to specific batches of the Pfizer vaccine.

He played a key role in developing a project that established a vaccine payment system for providers, known as the pay-per-dose system. Under this system, providers receive a payment each time a vaccination is administered. As part of his responsibilities, he analyzed the data and noticed inconsistencies.

Liz Gunn, the leader of the NZ Loyal Party, a former mainstream media journalist and lawyer, interviewed Young, who chose to risk his job and personal safety to shed light on the statistical anomalies he encountered in his professional role.

“I was involved with building a project and helped with implementing a vaccine payment system for our providers. It’s called a pay-per-dose system. So that means that every time someone gets vaccinated, they get a payment for it as a provider. And I helped build it, I implemented it. And when I was looking at the data, which is part of my job, I noticed some discrepancies with the dates of death, people getting people dying within a week of being vaccinated,” Young said.

“As soon as the system went live, we noticed that people were dying almost straight away after being injected. So, that sort of prompted my curiosity a bit. So, I dug a little deeper,” he added.

“This cannot be a natural event. This is man-made,” Young argued, adding, “If it’s happening here, guarantee it’s happening everywhere, and we need more people like me to stand up and just come out. Don’t be scared, just do it.”

Young said that an accessible website, ‘Find My Batch’, provides the COVID-19 vaccine batch information.

On Monday, Young made two appearances in the Wellington District Court, NZ Herald reported.

During his initial procedural appearance in the morning, he received a standing ovation from a crowded public gallery. Later in the afternoon, he returned for a bail hearing. His request for immediate bail release was denied. However, Judge Andrew Nicholls granted bail under the condition that Young is released at 1pm the following day.

After his initial court appearance, as he was being escorted back to the cells, Young shouted “FREEDOM” towards the public gallery.

Following a complaint by Te Whatu Ora, Young was arrested and charged with “dishonestly accessing a computer,” according to NZ Herald.

Young has not entered a plea.

Te Whatu Ora was granted an urgent injunction on Friday to prevent the spread of the data, chief executive Margie Apa said. "The data, as published on an overseas site, appears to have been anonymised. Analysis of the released data is ongoing, but work so far has not found any National Health Index Numbers or personally identifiable information." Apa said an injunction had been used to have information taken down from an overseas website and cyber security specialists are continuing to scan extensively for any other places where the information may appear. "We sought and were granted an injunction through the Employment Relations Authority that prevents any publication of the data to ensure that we can take all steps to protect the privacy of individuals. "The individual has worked in the health system for a number of years. He was authorised to access data as part of his work and was locked out of our systems as soon as we became aware of the unauthorised use," Apa said. "We take the security of our data very seriously and are extremely disappointed at this gross breach of trust by this individual and his alleged involvement in spreading harmful misinformation. "We can assure the public that we are doing everything we can to respond to this incident and to safeguard their information."

Instead of investigating this alarming data, the totalitarian government persecuted Young for exposing the truth and for questioning the quality and safety of the vaccines. The globalists were pissed that their cover-up was blown.